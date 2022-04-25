S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Position Trimmed by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises about 1.7% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in S&P Global by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 50,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,058,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 764.5% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $376.84. 33,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,262,647. The business has a fifty day moving average of $396.31 and a 200 day moving average of $429.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $90.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $363.54 and a 12-month high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $495.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on S&P Global from $454.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.14.

About S&P Global (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.