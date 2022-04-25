Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target Lowered to C$47.00 at CIBC

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Stella-Jones to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$53.00.

TSE:SJ opened at C$37.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$40.31. Stella-Jones has a 52 week low of C$36.24 and a 52 week high of C$54.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 5.74.

Stella-Jones ( TSE:SJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$545.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$486.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stella-Jones will post 3.6999998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.63%.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

