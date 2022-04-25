Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.72

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.72 and last traded at $13.78, with a volume of 94575 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.02.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale raised their price target on Stellantis from €23.00 ($24.73) to €28.00 ($30.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Stellantis from €27.00 ($29.03) to €21.00 ($22.58) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stellantis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stellantis in the 4th quarter valued at $607,517,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Stellantis by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 44,764,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,064,000 after purchasing an additional 18,479,588 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Stellantis by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,914,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544,402 shares during the last quarter. Abeille Asset Management SA acquired a new position in Stellantis in the 4th quarter valued at $126,072,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Stellantis by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,506,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,505 shares during the last quarter. 52.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

