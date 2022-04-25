Stellar (XLM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $310.42 Million

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000474 BTC on major exchanges. Stellar has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion and approximately $310.42 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded down 4.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.40 or 0.00239424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.39 or 0.00178518 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00045064 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,903.56 or 0.07364005 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001002 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00035728 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,885 coins and its circulating supply is 24,791,719,398 coins. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

