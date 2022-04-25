STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STM. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lowered STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

STMicroelectronics stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,739,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,161,541. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $34.16 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.11.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,630,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,121 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $26,053,000 after purchasing an additional 162,778 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,793 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

