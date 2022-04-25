StockNews.com Upgrades Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) to “Strong-Buy”

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, Sidoti reduced their price objective on Vishay Precision Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

NYSE VPG traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.45. The stock had a trading volume of 30,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,328. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.99. The firm has a market cap of $442.16 million, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.43. Vishay Precision Group has a 52-week low of $29.52 and a 52-week high of $39.71.

Vishay Precision Group ( NYSE:VPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $90.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.00 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Wes Cummins purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.02 per share, for a total transaction of $480,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 29,982 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 8,142 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 935,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,708,000 after buying an additional 21,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

