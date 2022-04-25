Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Acquires 1,655 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,536,000 after acquiring an additional 131,844 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,628,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 45,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter.

SDY traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $126.95. 85,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,037. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.79. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

