Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Cuts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,065,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916,885 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,305,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,267,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,750 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in AT&T by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,714,000 after buying an additional 3,005,913 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in AT&T by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,200,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,085,805,000 after buying an additional 1,982,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in AT&T by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,770,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $750,089,000 after buying an additional 89,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on T shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.73.

NYSE:T traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,624,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,747,227. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

