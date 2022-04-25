Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Grows Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 138.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,959 shares during the quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $184,000.

Shares of BSCP stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,513. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $22.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.55.

