Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Has $3.78 Million Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. reduced its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,380 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF comprises 1.2% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000.

Shares of VNLA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.95. 1,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,834. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $50.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.05.

