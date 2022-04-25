Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIXD. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,180,000. Rede Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 25,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 9,411 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $818,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,817,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,323. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $54.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.82.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%.

