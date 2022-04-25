Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Sells 285 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hikari Tsushin Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,888,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in Amgen by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 368,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,948,000 after acquiring an additional 25,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $249.51. 82,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,091,144. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.81. The company has a market capitalization of $133.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $237.24 and its 200-day moving average is $224.17.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.24.

About Amgen (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.