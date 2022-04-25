Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Sells 44,888 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,888 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF makes up approximately 7.8% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. owned 0.16% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $24,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 690.3% in the 4th quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,047,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,527,061. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.91. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $51.80 and a 52 week high of $132.50.

