Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Sells 517 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

USMV stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.86. 5,878,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.85.

