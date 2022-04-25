Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,138 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises about 1.8% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $27,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,383,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,957 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.9% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,423,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,386,078,000 after acquiring an additional 184,760 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Stryker by 43.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,272,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,982 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Stryker by 4.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,573,990,000 after acquiring an additional 415,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 5.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,120,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,165,000 after acquiring an additional 258,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $250.51. The stock had a trading volume of 41,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,147. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $94.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $236.09 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $261.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.08.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYK. Truist Financial began coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $296.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.22.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

