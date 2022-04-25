Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 262,518 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 2,809,299 shares.The stock last traded at $14.42 and had previously closed at $14.39.

A number of analysts have commented on TAK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.81.

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 12.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 37.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 79.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 15.7% in the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 80,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 10,940 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 24.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 30,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NYSE:TAK)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.