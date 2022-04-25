Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €3.12 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €3.12 ($3.35) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2DGet Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €3.00 ($3.23) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.80) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.87) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Warburg Research set a €2.80 ($3.01) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.76) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €2.87 ($3.08).

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland stock opened at €2.83 ($3.04) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €2.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of €2.48. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12-month low of €2.20 ($2.37) and a 12-month high of €2.78 ($2.99). The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

