The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Receives $24.11 Consensus PT from Analysts

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.11.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duckhorn Portfolio from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Duckhorn Portfolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

NYSE:NAPA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.01. 4,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,186. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.55. Duckhorn Portfolio has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.56.

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $98.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.16 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $229,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

