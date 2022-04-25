The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.53.

HNST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Honest from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Honest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Honest from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Honest from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HNST traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.22. 40,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,773,543. Honest has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.24. The stock has a market cap of $386.38 million and a P/E ratio of -8.96.

Honest ( NASDAQ:HNST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Honest had a negative return on equity of 51.77% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $80.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.59 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Honest will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Honest news, CFO Kelly J. Kennedy sold 6,047 shares of Honest stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $35,133.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNST. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honest by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,501,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,419,000 after buying an additional 2,897,271 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Honest during the 4th quarter worth about $13,841,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Honest by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,425 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Honest during the 4th quarter worth about $10,625,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Honest by 174.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,187,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,605,000 after purchasing an additional 755,002 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

