thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €12.65 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.65 ($13.60) price objective on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TKA. Barclays set a €10.00 ($10.75) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($17.20) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.00 ($18.28) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.50 ($17.74) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($18.28) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, thyssenkrupp has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €13.68 ($14.71).

Shares of TKA stock opened at €7.21 ($7.75) on Thursday. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of €20.70 ($22.26) and a 52-week high of €27.01 ($29.04). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €8.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €8.99.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

