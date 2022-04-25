TKB Critical Technologies 1’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on April 25th (NASDAQ:USCTU)

TKB Critical Technologies 1’s (NASDAQ:USCTU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, April 25th. TKB Critical Technologies 1 had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 27th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of NASDAQ:USCTU opened at $10.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.11. TKB Critical Technologies 1 has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $10.42.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,190,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the 4th quarter valued at $8,932,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the 4th quarter valued at $8,702,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the 4th quarter valued at $6,220,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the 4th quarter valued at $6,114,000.

TKB Critical Technologies 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in El Segundo, California.

