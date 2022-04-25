TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

TTE has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €59.00 ($63.44) to €56.00 ($60.22) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of TotalEnergies from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.29.

Shares of TTE stock opened at $49.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $127.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.85. TotalEnergies has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $60.03.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 7.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that TotalEnergies will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.544 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at $169,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $23,365,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $2,940,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 11.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TotalEnergies (Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

