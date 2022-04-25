Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Upgraded by National Bankshares to Buy

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday, TipRanks reports. They currently have C$6.25 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.85 to C$4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.30 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.19.

Trican Well Service stock traded down C$0.05 on Friday, hitting C$4.26. 795,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,830. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.33. Trican Well Service has a 1 year low of C$1.99 and a 1 year high of C$4.75.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

