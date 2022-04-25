TRON Market Cap Hits $6.53 Billion (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 25th. One TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0642 or 0.00000163 BTC on major exchanges. TRON has a total market cap of $6.53 billion and $804.53 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TRON has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TRON alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002226 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004421 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000252 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON (TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 101,628,673,439 coins and its circulating supply is 101,628,657,215 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.