Truist Financial Raises Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $281.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $245.00 to $281.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

PXD has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $252.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $274.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $260.67.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $236.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.87. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $133.73 and a twelve month high of $260.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 29.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

In related news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,978 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total transaction of $452,071.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.37, for a total value of $117,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,502 shares of company stock worth $24,082,861 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $317,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 290,243 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $72,569,000 after acquiring an additional 26,951 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.6% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

