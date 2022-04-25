TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

TTEC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TTEC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut TTEC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.67.

Get TTEC alerts:

NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $77.34 on Thursday. TTEC has a 52 week low of $68.83 and a 52 week high of $113.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.66.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.23). TTEC had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $612.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. TTEC’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. TTEC’s payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TTEC by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,834,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,708,000 after purchasing an additional 84,161 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 370.0% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 498,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,119,000 after acquiring an additional 392,281 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 479,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,427,000 after acquiring an additional 49,673 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 2,906.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 445,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,318,000 after acquiring an additional 430,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,965,000 after acquiring an additional 41,316 shares in the last quarter. 35.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TTEC (Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.