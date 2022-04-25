TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Trading 4.7% Higher

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.65 and last traded at $10.52. 12,841 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,938,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of TuSimple from $62.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TuSimple from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.99.

The company has a current ratio of 24.20, a quick ratio of 24.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23.

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 85.13% and a negative net margin of 11,702.17%. The company had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million. On average, analysts predict that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James Mullen sold 2,374 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $39,503.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brad W. Buss purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.17 per share, with a total value of $279,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,473 shares of company stock valued at $110,243.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSP. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth $6,690,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. 32.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

