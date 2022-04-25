Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Lowered to $300.00 at Cowen

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TWLO. Barclays lowered their price objective on Twilio from $375.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Twilio from $300.00 to $262.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Twilio from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $339.54.

TWLO opened at $122.78 on Thursday. Twilio has a 1-year low of $121.47 and a 1-year high of $412.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.12. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 1.37.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Twilio will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total value of $556,569.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 2,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.04, for a total value of $509,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,013 shares of company stock worth $3,580,349 over the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 12.3% during the third quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 68,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,957,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Twilio by 59.6% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 51,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,379,000 after acquiring an additional 19,166 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 14.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. increased its holdings in Twilio by 69.3% in the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 49,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,818,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

