Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,323,313 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 38,803,113 shares.The stock last traded at $50.38 and had previously closed at $48.93.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Get Twitter alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.92.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Twitter announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the social networking company to buy up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $235,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 522,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,613,161.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,614 shares of company stock valued at $781,743 in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 750.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 47.1% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 178.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 238.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 977 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.