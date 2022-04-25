Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.71

Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.71 and last traded at $7.71, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.63.

Ube Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UBEOY)

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery, and Others. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, high purity chemicals, semiconductor gas products, products for polyurethane resins, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints.

