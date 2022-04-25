Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) shares were up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $79.69 and last traded at $79.00. Approximately 91,573 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,736,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.93.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UPST shares. Bank of America upgraded Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upstart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.07.

The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.76 and a beta of -0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.53.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.43. Upstart had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $304.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.01 million. As a group, analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $609,750.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 186,367 shares in the company, valued at $15,151,637.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $9,114,130.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,874 shares of company stock worth $28,198,514. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Upstart by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,845,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,096,000 after acquiring an additional 594,854 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Upstart by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,779,000 after acquiring an additional 340,491 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Upstart by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,238,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,376,000 after acquiring an additional 315,537 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Upstart by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 788,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,266,000 after acquiring an additional 108,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Upstart by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,361,000 after acquiring an additional 65,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

