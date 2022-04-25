Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) shares were up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $79.69 and last traded at $79.00. Approximately 91,573 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,736,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.93.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UPST shares. Bank of America upgraded Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upstart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.07.
The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.76 and a beta of -0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.53.
In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $609,750.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 186,367 shares in the company, valued at $15,151,637.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $9,114,130.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,874 shares of company stock worth $28,198,514. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Upstart by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,845,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,096,000 after acquiring an additional 594,854 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Upstart by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,779,000 after acquiring an additional 340,491 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Upstart by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,238,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,376,000 after acquiring an additional 315,537 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Upstart by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 788,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,266,000 after acquiring an additional 108,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Upstart by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,361,000 after acquiring an additional 65,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.
About Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
