Urus Market Cap Reaches $2.82 Million (URUS)

Urus (URUS) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Urus coin can now be purchased for about $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Urus has a market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Urus has traded flat against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Urus Coin Profile

Urus (CRYPTO:URUS) is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

