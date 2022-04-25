Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period.

VWO traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.93. 1,166,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,598,674. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.86. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

