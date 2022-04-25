Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $68.68

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $68.68 and last traded at $68.83, with a volume of 68150 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.55.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.07.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VPL. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 232.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 51,571 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the second quarter worth $353,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,383,000 after purchasing an additional 15,704 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.