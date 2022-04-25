Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Position Increased by Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 528,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,134 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 16.5% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $42,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,288,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,141,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 722,530 shares during the period. Keb Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.26. 91,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,349,485. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.32 and its 200 day moving average is $79.97. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.81 and a 1 year high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

