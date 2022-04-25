Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.05.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.81. Vascular Biogenics has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $3.04. The company has a market cap of $89.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Vascular Biogenics ( NASDAQ:VBLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 63.08% and a negative net margin of 3,895.83%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $837,000. Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,108,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.