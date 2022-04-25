Venturi Wealth Management LLC Invests $227,000 in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW stock traded up $11.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $185.44. 90,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,410,307. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.29 and a twelve month high of $405.00. The firm has a market cap of $58.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.58 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.84.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $397.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.23.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

