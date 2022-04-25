Venturi Wealth Management LLC Takes $235,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 934 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 20.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.74.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNP stock traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $232.10. 54,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,661,291. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.18. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $254.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.21.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 44.87%.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Union Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.