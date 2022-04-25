Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 62,130 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,525,315 shares.The stock last traded at $18.95 and had previously closed at $20.08.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TD Securities raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.51.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $611.07 million for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 55.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VET. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 6,772.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.