Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Increased to $249.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $245.00 to $249.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on VRTX. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $271.43.

VRTX opened at $270.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.00. The firm has a market cap of $69.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $292.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $75,058.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 15,789 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.04, for a total transaction of $4,563,652.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 74,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,435,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,623 shares of company stock worth $14,095,974. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

