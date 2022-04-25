Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Shares Gap Up to $6.82

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.82, but opened at $7.20. Vertical Aerospace shares last traded at $7.04, with a volume of 1,038 shares trading hands.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on EVTL shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36.
About Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL)
Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of electric aircraft. It offers VX4, a piloted electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
