VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) PT Lowered to $14.00

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Guggenheim from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on VIZIO from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VIZIO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.29.

NYSE:VZIO opened at $6.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.96. VIZIO has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.90.

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.86 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that VIZIO will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $558,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in VIZIO by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 142,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 44,450 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in VIZIO by 752.4% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,077,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,876,000 after purchasing an additional 950,690 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in VIZIO during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in VIZIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in VIZIO by 19.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,013,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,520,000 after purchasing an additional 167,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

