Wambolt & Associates LLC Acquires 164 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises about 0.9% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 2.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 482 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $905.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $880.00.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $5.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $668.28. 1,138,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $727.20 and its 200 day moving average is $832.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.22. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $648.00 and a one year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.34. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

