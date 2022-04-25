Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Wambolt & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up approximately 1.0% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management raised its position in shares of Prologis by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D raised its position in shares of Prologis by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.75.

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $167.73. 2,554,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,072,382. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.00 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The stock has a market cap of $124.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.33%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

