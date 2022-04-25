Wambolt & Associates LLC Purchases 1,141 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.2% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 132,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,754,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 60,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,840,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 83,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 15,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $162.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,955,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,189,056. The stock has a market cap of $393.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $130.29 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.82 and a 200 day moving average of $153.78.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.9133 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $295,813.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 493,622 shares of company stock worth $79,418,240 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.50.

Procter & Gamble Profile (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.