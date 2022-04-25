Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 1,091 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Wambolt & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 117,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 196.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $167.23. The company had a trading volume of 95,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,223. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $160.03 and a one year high of $223.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.17.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

