Wanchain Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last Week (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $86.29 million and $2.51 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.98 or 0.00178497 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000999 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00035664 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.76 or 0.00384568 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00042923 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00013276 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

