Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

WRBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $68.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company.

In other Warby Parker news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 19,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.08 per share, with a total value of $718,966.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 19,325 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $579,943.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,690,382 shares of company stock valued at $53,514,638 and have sold 30,446 shares valued at $857,968.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 1st quarter valued at $1,311,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at $475,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at $8,084,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at $774,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at $1,003,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WRBY traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.79. 1,731,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,796,680. Warby Parker has a 1-year low of $22.31 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.10.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $132.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Warby Parker will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

