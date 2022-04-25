Warp Finance (WARP) Price Tops $59.88 on Top Exchanges

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Warp Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $59.88 or 0.00147689 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Warp Finance has a market cap of $279,899.17 and approximately $90,959.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Warp Finance has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007993 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006881 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002412 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00008670 BTC.

About Warp Finance

Warp Finance (WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

