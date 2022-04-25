Waters (NYSE:WAT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $288.65

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $288.65 and last traded at $292.15, with a volume of 2367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $296.44.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Waters in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $315.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.89.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.20. Waters had a return on equity of 239.12% and a net margin of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Waters by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

